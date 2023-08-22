x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Multiple juveniles arrested at DSS building on Two Notch, say police

According to police, the teens are accused of assaulting DSS staff members inside the building.
Credit: Columbia Police
At least 7 juveniles-male/female ranging b/w 13-17 years old have been arrested by Columbia police officers after a disturbance call at DSS building

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least seven juveniles were arrested at the Department of Social Services on Two Notch Road. 

According to a tweet by the Columbia Police Department at least seven juveniles both male and female between the ages of 13-17 have been arrested by police.    

Police responded to a disturbance call at the office at 3320 Two Notch road a little before 8 pm. 

RELATED: South Carolina State Trooper arrested for driving under the influence

The teens are accused of assaulting staff members inside the building according to police.    

No significant injuries have been reported. 

The teens are facing various assault and resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges according to police. 

Richland County Sheriff Department and  Benedict College Police officers assisted Columbia Police. 

More Videos

In Other News

Sheriff: Deputy wasn't target of shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out