Multiple juveniles arrested at DSS building on Two Notch, say police

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least seven juveniles were arrested at the Department of Social Services on Two Notch Road.

According to a tweet by the Columbia Police Department at least seven juveniles both male and female between the ages of 13-17 have been arrested by police.

Police responded to a disturbance call at the office at 3320 Two Notch road a little before 8 pm.

No significant injuries have been reported.

The teens are facing various assault and resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges according to police.