Newberry drive-by shooting injures two; investigation underway

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Pearl Street.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Police in Newberry County are in the early stages of their investigation following a drive-by shooting on Thursday night.

Police said two people were injured in the shooting, which happened around 10:30 p.m. on Pearl Street in the Mollohon neighborhood. The department, in a release, said that the first officers to arrive at the scene performed first aid for the victims until Newberry County Emergency Medical Services arrived. The victims were then taken from the scene for additional care.

While the exact severity of the injuries wasn't provided, police said they weren't considered life-threatening. Police, as of Friday morning, didn't have any additional information about what led up to the shooting or whether they have any suspects in custody - or identified - in the ordeal.