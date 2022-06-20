Newberry man arrested, charged with attempted murder by bulldozer

Robert Fred Robarge, 41, is accused of stealing a bulldozer and aiming it toward a house on Jollystreet Road.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Newberry County deputies say plowed a bulldozer into a shed as part of a revenge plot.

According to reports, NCSO deputies were called to a scene on Jollystreet Road around 4:30 a.m. June 9, after reports of a tractor driving through a shed. Deputies arriving at the scene found a bulldozer on top of a shed with the engine still running and the dozer's tracks still in motion. The deputies were able to climb into the bulldozer and shut it down.

It was later discovered the bulldozer had been stolen from a nearby construction site and driven to the house on Jollystreet.

Officers say forensic evidence gathered at the scene pointed toward Robert Fred Robarge as the suspect in the crime.

According to deputies, Robarge stole the bulldozer, drove it to the residential address, and pointed the bulldozer towards the house. The equipment caused extensive damage to the side porch, carport, and a block shed at the rear of the residence.

Robarge was arrested without incident Friday, June 17, at a residence on Highway 121 in Newberry County. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Malicious Injury to Property, and Grand Larceny. Bail has been denied.