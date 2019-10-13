COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say no shots were fired at the South Carolina State Fair Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m. people began calling the WLTX newsroom to say they'd seen a large group of people running for the exits and out of the grounds. News19 has seen at least one social media video that also verifies that report.

However, deputies say it appears what happened is that a group of young people inside the fair began running around screaming that shots had been fired. That triggered a panic from some fairgoers, who began heading for the exits.

Once again, however, officers say they do not believe any shots were fired, and no one was shot. The report appears to be unfounded.

The fair is being closed for the night, but is expected to resume normal operations Sunday.