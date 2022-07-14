Newberry shooting leads to 3 attempted murder charges; 1 suspect still sought

Another person is still on the run, police said.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Police have made an arrest following a Sunday shooting in Newberry near a local pizza kitchen.

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman confirmed in a statement that his department had arrested 17-year-old Damani Ahkiel Davenport on three counts of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred in the area of 1318 Wilson Boulevard - the address of a Little Caesars Pizza shop.

Davenport is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace - aggravated in nature.

Investigators haven't provided many details regarding the original shooting itself aside from Chief Goodman's report that the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between the "intended target" and others.