One dead, one injured, two suspects arrested in Lugoff shooting

LUGOFF, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reports one person is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a gas station near Lugoff, South Carolina.

Deputies responded to a call of "multiple shots fired" around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at a gas station on Highway 601 South near I-20. Arriving at the scene, deputies found one individual dead in the parking lot and a second gunshot victim located nearby. That person suffered a non-life threatening injury to the arm and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Two suspects were taken into custody.