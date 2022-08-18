One injured in North Main Street shooting in Columbia

Police said a female victim had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are gathering evidence following an apparent shooting on Thursday evening.

According to an initial statement from the department, police were called to the 5100 block of North Main Street around 6 p.m. Police said they arrived to find a female victim with an injury to the lower body. Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are now speaking with witnesses to determine what happened. No details on a potential motive or suspect have been released regarding the incident, which, based on the location provided, happened not far to the north of the Fairfield Road intersection.