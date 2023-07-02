Shooting at party leaves one dead, two wounded in Fairfield County

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County investigators want to know what led to a shooting at a large party on Saturday night that left one person dead and two others wounded.

A spokesperson for the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said that deputies had been driving by and checking on a gathering of more than 100 people on Peach Road on Saturday night after learning about it from a flyer. However, around 9:30 p.m., law enforcement was called back to the location due to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found two victims at the scene. They later learned of a third. One of the two they found at the scene has since died. The conditions of the other two were not clear.

The sheriff's office said the deceased was 21, and the other two victims were 22 and 20.

One witness told deputies they hadn't had any issues earlier in the night, but at some point, after the party moved to a nearby lot, the witness said they heard gunfire.

Now, investigators are asking the public to help them find answers to the case. Investigators haven't yet uncovered who was behind the shooting or why it happened.