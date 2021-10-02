One recovering after Fairfield Road shooting on Thursday

No details regarding a motive have been released.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say one person was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a shooting at the address of a local store.

A spokesperson for the department said that the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at 5318 Fairfield Road, the address of the Fast Point convenience store. Police were alerted to the shooting by their ShotSpotter system which helps locate the source of gunfire.

Police later found that a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body had been taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.