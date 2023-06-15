There were multiple vehicles outside the Shell station on Parklane Road. Here's why

The Shell gas station was at the center of a shooting of a 14-year-old earlier this month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There was activity outside a gas station in Columbia where the owner has been charged with killing a 14-year-old, including several deputy vehicles. Some News19 viewers had reached out to us to ask why.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, their deputies were at the Shell gas station on Parklane Road, which is near Springtree Drive, while insurance adjusters were at the station.

Cyrus Carmack-Belton was shot and killed a short distance away from the store on May 28. Rick Chow, the owner of the station, is charged with murder in the case.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Chow accused the teen of shoplifting from his store on the night of the killing, but his investigators determined the teen didn't steal anything. The sheriff said the store owner's son then began chasing the teen, with Chow following. The sheriff said Chow had a pistol.

The chase went near apartments on Springtree Drive, where the victim tripped and fell, but Lott said he then got back up. The son then told his father the teen had a gun, and a few moments later, Lott said Chow shot Carmack-Belton in the back.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said the gunshot wound caused injuries to the teen's heart.

The sheriff said they investigated the case and said they did find a gun near the teen's body. But they determined the gun was not pointed at the men and that the teen was shot as he had his back turned.

The store was vandalized the night after the shooting. It's been boarded up to keep anyone from coming inside and has been closed ever since the shooting.