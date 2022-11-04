Local photographer facing new charges; may have additional child victims

Photographer Gregg Martin was first arrested on April 8. Additional investigation led to a second arrest on Friday and several new disturbing charges.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County sheriff is urging any other victims to come forward after an investigation led to new charges against a local photographer accused of exploiting minors.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced on Saturday that 54-year-old Gregg Martin, who had already been arrested on April 8 for engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child, is facing additional charges.

The original investigation arose after deputies received a report of Martin taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care. But the investigation continued in the weeks that followed. During this time, deputies learned new disturbing details about Martin's interactions with the same child and other victims.

He now faces 10 additional charges including three counts of exploitation of a minor in the first degree, two counts of exploitation of a minor in the second degree, and one count of exploitation of a minor in the third degree. He's also charged with kidnapping, promoting prostitution, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.