Crime

Midlands photographer arrested

Photographer, Gregg Martin, was arrested and charged with taking inappropriate pictures of a young girl according to deputies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local photographer was arrested for taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl according to police. 

Gregg Martin, 52, was arrested on Friday April 8 after Richland County Deputies received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl. 

The investigation, according to deputies, revealed that Martin groomed the child and gave her illegal substances. 

He was charged with engaging child under the age of 18 for Sexual Performance and Unlawful conduct toward a child. 

Sheriff Lott is asking for potential victims to come forward at this time. 