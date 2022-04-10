Teen dead after shooting in Brookhaven neighborhood of Richland County

The victim died at an area hospital after being taken from the scene.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a teen is dead after a Saturday evening shooting north of Columbia in the Brookhaven community.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that the call came in around 6 p.m. to the 500 block of Halleck Lane as a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found the victim in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

No details on a suspect or motive have been released so far as investigators continue looking into the case. The victim has not been publicly identified.