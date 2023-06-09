x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate armed robbery at Columbia jewelry store

Police investigate afternoon robbery at Sandler's Jewelers in Columbia, two male suspects sought for stealing valuables.
Credit: Columbia Police Department
Columbia Police SUV outside Sandlers Diamonds and Time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that occurred on Friday afternoon.

The police department said in a short statement on Friday that the armed robbery occurred at Sandler's Jewelers on Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. Based on preliminary information, investigators are searching for two male suspects accused of stealing valuables from the store.

There were no injuries reported in the robbery. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or CrimeSC.com.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New details released in shooting of teen girl inside South Carolina Walmart

Before You Leave, Check This Out