Police investigate armed robbery at Columbia jewelry store

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that occurred on Friday afternoon.
The police department said in a short statement on Friday that the armed robbery occurred at Sandler's Jewelers on Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. Based on preliminary information, investigators are searching for two male suspects accused of stealing valuables from the store.
There were no injuries reported in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or CrimeSC.com.