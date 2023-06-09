Police investigate armed robbery at Columbia jewelry store

Police investigate afternoon robbery at Sandler's Jewelers in Columbia, two male suspects sought for stealing valuables.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that occurred on Friday afternoon.

The police department said in a short statement on Friday that the armed robbery occurred at Sandler's Jewelers on Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. Based on preliminary information, investigators are searching for two male suspects accused of stealing valuables from the store.

There were no injuries reported in the robbery.