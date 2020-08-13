Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting overnight that left one man dead.
According to CPD, the shooting incident happened around 1 a.m. at the 1300 block of Bonner Avenue. A male victim was found outside and taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.
The Richland County Coroner identified the deceased male as Tivo Lee, 45.
He died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
A female has been detained for questioning, according to the department.
