x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

A male victim was found outside and taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.
Credit: KGW

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting overnight that left one man dead. 

According to CPD, the shooting incident happened around 1 a.m. at the 1300 block of Bonner Avenue. A male victim was found outside and taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

The Richland County Coroner identified the deceased male as Tivo Lee, 45. 

He died from a gunshot wound to the upper body. 

A female has been detained for questioning, according to the department.

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES:

Columbia to consider night curfew as students return to campus

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic

Weekly jobless claims fall to 963,000, first time below 1 million since March