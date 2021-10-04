Shooting near downtown Columbia leaves one injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a midday shooting that left one person injured on Monday, Oct. 4.
Police say that a make received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. The incident occurred near the Saluda and Millwood avenues intersection.
Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are canvassing the surrounding area as other officers temporarily halt traffic while technicians process the crime scene.
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.