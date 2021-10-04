Shooting near downtown Columbia leaves one injured

Incident happened around lunchtime, Columbia Police are investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a midday shooting that left one person injured on Monday, Oct. 4.

Police say that a make received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. The incident occurred near the Saluda and Millwood avenues intersection.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are canvassing the surrounding area as other officers temporarily halt traffic while technicians process the crime scene.

Shooting incident @ Millwood/Santee Avenues a short time ago. Male received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. #ColumbiaPD investigators are canvassing the area, while other officers temporarily halt traffic as crime scene techs process the incident location. pic.twitter.com/uwFFUSHteD — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 4, 2021