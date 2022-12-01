Pounds of meth, cocaine uncovered in Bishopville area drug trafficking bust

Other drugs including fentanyl and heroin were uncovered. One man has been arrested in connection to the operation.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lee County deputies have arrested a 56-year-old Bishopville man after a search warrant uncovered a sizable drug trafficking operation.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced on Thursday that it had taken Jay Nathan Benjamin into custody in relation to pounds of drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, found in a Manville Wisacky Road home.

The search warrant uncovered roughly 2,889 grams (about 6.3 pounds) of methamphetamine and 1,526 grams (roughly 3.4 pounds) of cocaine. Also discovered were 503 grams (1.1 pounds) of fentanyl, 1.4 pounds of heroin, and a small amount of cocaine base. Drugs were estimated to have a value of about $200,000.

A rifle, handgun, and two shotguns were also recovered.

Following the arrest, Benjamin was charged with charges of trafficking meth - 400 grams or more, trafficking cocaine - 400 grams or more, trafficking heroin - 28 grams or more, and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.