Columbia 2-year-old injured in Memorial Day shooting, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a child was shot in northeast Columbia on Monday.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting at 100 Willow Oak Drive on Monday. Upon their arrival, they say they found a 2-year-old child who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where they remain, according to deputies.

No additional information was immediately available.

If you have any information about the incident, deputies as you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: