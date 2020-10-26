High school student in Fairfield County shot to death

Trevis Boyd Jr., a senior at Richard Winn Academy was found dead over the weekend.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are searching for whoever is responsible for shooting to death a 17-year-old high school student.

Officers say Trevis Boyd Jr. was found shot to death Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. Deputies say his body was lying on the ground near his car at the

Intersection of Clark Bridge Road and Highway 215 South in the Jenkinsville area of Fairfield County. The coroner's office said Monday he'd been suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry. This case is under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say investigators are currently following up on investigative leads to identify the shooter or shooters involved in the incident.

Richard Winn Academy confirmed Boyd was a student at the school. He'd previously been a student at Fairfield Central High School.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of one of our beloved students, Trevis Boyd," the school said in a statement. "Trevis was a senior here at RWA and was known for his infectious smile. Join us in praying for his family and friends. Pray for strength for the faculty and staff as we support our students as they return to campus tomorrow. We ask that you also keep the faculty, staff and students at Fairfield Central High School in your prayers as well.:

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said he would like to extend his deepest sympathy to the family and encourages anyone with any information to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.