Richland County apartment shooting sends one to hospital on Saturday

The department plans to release more information when it becomes available.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a late-night shooting that left one wounded on Saturday.

According to a preliminary report from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at 2012 Faraway Drive, an address associated with The Reserves at Faraway Terrace - an apparent complex near the Woodfield Park community.

Arriving deputies found a man lying in what they described as a hallway area with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was soon rushed to an area hospital for treatment. No details regarding the severity of the man's injuries have been provided.

