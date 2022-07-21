Richland County deputy recovering after falling unconscious during pat down of suspicious person

The sheriff's office said it believes her reaction may be tied to the drug the man admitted to previously using

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A brief encounter with a suspicious person near Broad River Road ended with a deputy falling unconscious on Wednesday. Now, authorities are investigating whether the incident was tied to something the person had with him.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith was patrolling the Broad River Road area on Wednesday when she noticed a suspicious person on Longcreek Drive.

The Sheriff's department said she then began to pat down the man to make sure he didn't have a weapon. But, despite wearing gloves, Smith said she began to feel strange. She then asked the suspect if he had drugs on him. According to the sheriff's department, he told her he had used fentanyl within the last hour and may have still had some on him.

Another deputy administered several doses of Narcan to Smith who soon fell unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital and revived. She is now recovering in the hospital while the man, identified as 32-year-old Trevor Harness, is facing charges.