Two South Carolina deputies hospitalized for fentanyl exposure

SALUDA, S.C. — Two Saluda County deputies became ill after the department said they were arresting a driver for trafficking fentanyl.

The agency said dispatch got a report of a reckless driver near the Saluda traffic circle and sent the two officers out to investigate.

Deputies found a driver, unsteady on her feet, according to officers. She was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after a search of her car.

While taking her to jail, the arresting deputy became ill with what the agency says were exposure to fentanyl symptoms. The deputy was able to stop her car in a safe place, administer Narcan, and radio for help.

Deputies were assisting the arresting deputy, and while administering medical aid, another deputy was exposed to fentanyl, Saluda deputies said.

Both deputies were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment. Both deputies are expected to be OK.

The detainee was safely taken to Saluda County Detention Center.

"These are the dangers we face everyday as law enforcement officers," Sheriff Josh Price said in a statement. "I'm proud of the men and women of the Sheriff's Office who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. There were many hero's involved with today's incident."