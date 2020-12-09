SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Sumter County

The suspect vehicle is a 2003-2006 green Ford Expedition with gold trim, Eddie Bauer edition with damage to the front passenger side

SUMTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the report, a pedestrian was hit in Sumter County on US 15 North near the intersection of US 378 between 7 p.m. Sept. 11 and 7 a.m. Sept. 12.

The suspect vehicle is a 2003-2006 green Ford Expedition with gold trim, Eddie Bauer edition. The vehicle should have damage to the front grill on the passenger side in the headlight area, according to SCHP.

According to the report, the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway of US 15 and continued driving toward Bishopville.

Cassandra Jean Hunter, 46, of Porter Street, Sumter was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy will be performed Monday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The Next of kin has been notified.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

If you have any information about the collision, dial *47.