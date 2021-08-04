Search underway for 'possibly armed' suspect in York County

Details are extremely limited at this time. Deputies responded to the area after reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

While the search is ongoing, the sheriff's office is asking citizens to stay indoors and lock their doors.

The York County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to a home in the area of 4400 Marshall Road around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting involving multiple people. At this time, it's not known how many people were injured, and the severity of injuries is unconfirmed.

