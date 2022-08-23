Police investigate shooting at Columbia apartment complex

A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was found with injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia.

Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter.

Officials say investigators are at the apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue looking for evidence, talking to residents and looking to see if any security video might be available.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: