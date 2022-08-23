Police investigate shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia.
Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter.
Officials say investigators are at the apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue looking for evidence, talking to residents and looking to see if any security video might be available.
If you have any information, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.