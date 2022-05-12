Shooting at Garners Ferry apartment complex sends one to hospital

There is no word on the victim's condition.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Authorities say one person has been wounded in an apartment shooting in Columbia on Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department were called to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road after a reported shooting.

According to the department's Twitter, a young Black male victim was located outside of the apartment complex. He was taken to a hospital and is now in critical condition.

Authorities haven't provided additional information about the shooting or a possible motive.

Anyone who may know what happened is being asked to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is still developing and we will update as more information becomes available from officials.