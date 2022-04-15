Two arrested in Camden shooting, sheriff's office says

Deputies responded to shots fired on Roberts Avenue Thursday morning, April 14.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reports that two people have been arrested following a Thursday morning shooting in Camden.

Deputies responded to a "shots fired" call around 7 a.m. Thursday along Roberts Avenue just off U.S. Hwy. 1 heading toward Cassatt.

Arriving at the scene, deputies found a victim that had sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was conscious and alert before being taken for medical treatment with injuries first responders didn't believe were life-threatening.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught an image of the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene, a small silver SUV. Kershaw County investigators initially asked the public for help finding those involved in the incident on Thursday morning. Before noon the same day, they had taken two suspects into custody and also brought the vehicle in as part of their investigation.