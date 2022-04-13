Midlands housing meeting lets tenants know their rights

In a meeting run by Richland County, tenants and landlords had the chance to ask questions about their rights.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At a Richland County Community Development meeting on Wednesday, tenants learned they have rights, too.

Called the "Learn Your Rental Rights to Fair Housing," tenants and landlords questions about their rights under The Fair Housing Act.

Martin Watson who is HUD Certified, Housing Counselor, and Human Relations Coordinator says tenants have rights and responsibilities, Watson saying, “The biggest responsibilities are, pay your rent on time.”

He went on to say, “You want to keep the unit clean, that is a responsibility… You are also responsible for keeping the surrounding areas clean.”

He says landlords also have obligations and requirements to adhere to, saying any landlord in South Carolina must provide a safe and healthy environment and ensure all appliances are in working order.

“In situations, that landlord need to make repairs within a 14 day period,.”

During question time a tenant asked whether she can withhold rent money until repairs are made, she said, How about if my apartment is falling apart, and I hold my rent money, I am going to be penalized for that?

Watson responded with, "In the state of South Carolina you cannot withhold rent to repairs being made.”

Watson also listed the reasons a tenant could be evicted; including not paying rent on time, lease violation and A lease ending.

“A tenant should never be evicted or brought up on any charges without knowing why."