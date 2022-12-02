South Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls

Several Republicans are blocking the bill, saying it is unnecessary since there is a federal hate crimes law.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina remains one of only two states without a hate crimes law, and proponents worry that efforts in the Legislature are stalling to increase penalties for crimes committed against minorities and others victimized by prejudice.

The push for a state hate crime law started in 2015 after nine African Americans were killed in a racist attack during a Bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston. A bill calling for harsher penalties for hate crimes has passed the House but will fail to become law if it doesn't pass the Senate.