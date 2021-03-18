A new bill at the State House could hold buyers and sellers of stolen car parts accountable.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts.

Police say it’s a growing problem in the Midlands and a new bill at the State House may help catch or deter those responsible.

"The police do not have a clear way of charging these thieves when they pull them over," said Representative Joe Jefferson Thursday. "The changes here will make it easier for law enforcement to seize stolen, used, detached catalytic converters from individuals, while making it more difficult for individuals to sell and transport catalytic converters in South Carolina."

They gave their second round of approval Thursday on a bill that holds people who buy and sell stolen catalytic converters accountable.

Jefferson said, "the minimum fine begins at $300 and, or three years in jail."

H. 3991, my bill to stop catalytic converter theft, just passed 2nd reading by a vote of 94-0. Thanks to Sheriff Lott, Rep. Wooten, our co-sponsors, and all of our colleagues who supported this measure. https://t.co/3BsRk6im5D — Todd Rutherford (@RepRutherford) March 18, 2021

Police say catalytic converter thefts are a growing problem not only in South Carolina, but across the U.S.

"Over the course of the last six months of 2019, there were about 50 catalytic converter thefts reported," said Captain Adam Myrick. "Over the last six months of 2020, there were about 150 reported to us in Lexington County."

Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said thieves crawl under cars and cut out the parts for a quick buck.

"These scrap yards, some of them are illegally exchanging the converters for cash," said Myrick. "This is something to be aware of not only for people who might have a lot of cars as part of a business, but its also something we’re seeing on an individual basis. For instance, family mini vans and regular cars we might all have in our driveway."

Myrick is hopeful the bill will help them crack down on thefts, but in the meantime, he recommends people keep their cars in well-lit areas that are easy to keep an eye on. You