Chesterfield County sheriff says FFA goats, chickens were shot at local high school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A sheriff in South Carolina is asking for help finding the person responsible - or any details at all - regarding an unexplainable crime that occurred on a high school campus.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office posted a notice on Friday afternoon asking for the public's assistance after someone came onto the property of Central High School and shot several goats and chickens. Some of the animals from the Future Farmer's of America and agriculture class also got out of their pens.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred sometime between 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning.

The sheriff's office hasn't released any details regarding a possible shooter, a motive, or exactly how many animals were injured or killed.