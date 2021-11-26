x
Chesterfield County sheriff says FFA goats, chickens were shot at local high school

Several animals from the FFA and agriculture class also escaped during the incident, which happened sometime Wednesday afternoon or Thanksgiving morning.
Credit: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office
Goats that escaped at Central High School in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. The sheriff said several other goats and chickens were shot.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A sheriff in South Carolina is asking for help finding the person responsible - or any details at all - regarding an unexplainable crime that occurred on a high school campus.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office posted a notice on Friday afternoon asking for the public's assistance after someone came onto the property of Central High School and shot several goats and chickens. Some of the animals from the Future Farmer's of America and agriculture class also got out of their pens.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred sometime between 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning.

The sheriff's office hasn't released any details regarding a possible shooter, a motive, or exactly how many animals were injured or killed.

Those with information about this case are asked to contact Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon at 843-287-0235.

