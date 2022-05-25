x
Man found dead in front of his home identified as Stefon Jamerson, 20, of Columbia

Stefon Jamerson, 20, of Columbia was killed in front of his home on Monday, May 23.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Richland County authorities have released new information in regards to a man who was found dead in the front yard of his home on Monday night in Columbia.

The Richland County Coroner's office has now identified the victim as 20-year-old Stefon Jamerson of Columbia. 

Jamerson was shot to death at the 7900 block of Richard Street in Columbia. Deputies found him unresponsive at the scene.

There has not been any additional information on what led to his death and this is still an ongoing homicide investigation.

 Anyone with information can submit tips to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

