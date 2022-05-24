Deputies say man was found shot to death in front yard in Columbia

The man was found dead in the front yard of the home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man is dead following a fatal shooting Monday night.

Officers say they responded to the 7900 block of Richard Street in Columbia for reports of man who was unresponsive. When they got there, they found a man in the front yard who'd been shot. Deputies say they tried to revive the man but by the time EMS got there he died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies have not yet said if they have any information on what may have led up to the man's shooting or if there may be a possible suspect. They just added that the investigation is ongoing.