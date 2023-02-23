Fender bender gets student arrested for having a gun on school property

The Westwood High school student was also found with marijuana and 9mm ammunition.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun to school and simple possession of marijuana.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department a 17-year-old Westwood High School student was involved in a minor fender bender in the school parking lot.

When the School Resource Officer (SRO) helping with the accident smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the student's vehicle.

School administrators conducted a search of the student’s car and found 9mm ammunition and a small amount of marijuana inside.

The SRO then conducted a search of the student and located a handgun in his waistband.

The teen is charged with carrying a firearm on school property and simple possession of marijuana.

There’s no evidence that he threatened any other students or staff with the gun.