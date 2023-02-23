Fender bender gets student arrested for having a gun on school property

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun to school and simple possession of marijuana.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department a 17-year-old Westwood High School student was involved in a minor fender bender in the school parking lot.
When the School Resource Officer (SRO) helping with the accident smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the student's vehicle.
School administrators conducted a search of the student’s car and found 9mm ammunition and a small amount of marijuana inside.
The SRO then conducted a search of the student and located a handgun in his waistband.
The teen is charged with carrying a firearm on school property and simple possession of marijuana.
There’s no evidence that he threatened any other students or staff with the gun.
The student was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.