Multiple students charged following fight involving knife at Richland County high school

One of the students involved was an adult, authorities said.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators have charged multiple students following a Wednesday afternoon fight at a local high school.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the fight happened at Richland Northeast High School during an activity period and involved seven students.

Investigators said that one of those students, a 15-year-old boy, had brandished a knife during the fight, but no one was injured by the weapon, which had a four-inch-long blade.

The teen was charged with processing a weapon on school property and booked into the juvenile wing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The others involved in the fight, which included three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old, a 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old, were all charged with assault and battery by a mob. The 18-year-old, identified as Robert Hutto, was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The others were released to their parents.