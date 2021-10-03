Elderly Sumter business owner beaten, robbed

Officers say the man was outside his shop on Fort Street around 9 a.m. Monday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police say a 78-year-old man was beaten and robbed at the business he owns.

Officers say the man was outside his shop on Fort Street around 9 a.m. Monday when he was approached by two men.

The three were talking when he was hit from behind and his wallet with cash in it was taken.

Police say after he regained consciousness, he went inside before someone who knew him found him and called police.

The owner was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.