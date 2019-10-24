SUMTER, S.C. — The victim from an October 9 shooting on West Patricia Drive has been identified.

Richard Martin, Jr., 33, from Sumter, was shot at 13 W. Patricia Drive, Sumter, at about 12:19 am. on October 9.

He was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he succumbed to his injuries on October 23.

RELATED: Man wanted in Sumter County shooting that left one in critical condition

Sumter County deputies are still searching for 19-year-old Tas’Je Spann, who fired at the victim because of a dispute and then fled the area.

An autopsy will be performed at a Friday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Next of kin has been notified.

The Sumter County Sheriffs Office and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.