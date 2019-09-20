COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at a local club that left one person dead.

Shuron David Malone, 24, was arrested in Norfolk, V.A. on September 9 by the Norfolk Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force. He was later extradited back to Richland County.

Malone is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Malone shot one man at Club Phoenix on September 2. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Devon Roney, 24, of Columbia.

Malone has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.