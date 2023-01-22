Suspected DUI driver charged in crash that sent Richland County deputy to hospital

The deputy has since been released from the hospital after suffering an injury to her arm.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A deputy is recovering and a driver who is believed to have been intoxicated is in jail following a late-night crash near Blythewood.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near North Pines and Farrow roads. Preliminary details suggest Deputy Kameron Locklear was rushed to the hospital with an injury to her arm but has since been released.

The sheriff's department said the other driver involved in the crash, identified as 29-year-old Gabrielle Wilson, was at fault and charged with driving under the influence and under suspension. She was taken into custody and jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.