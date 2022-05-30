Another suspect arrested in drive-by killing of 6-year-old South Carolina child

Two other suspects had been taken into custody earlier in the death of Winston Hunter.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of a 6-year-old boy in Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Monday that 20-year-old Michael Lloyd was taken into custody in Ontario, New York, a small town near Rochester. Lloyd is charged with murder.

Lloyd is the latest suspect announced in the death of Winston Hunter. On Sunday, Ravenell confirmed 19-year-old Ethan Anderson of West Columbia and a 17-year-old juvenile were also charged. Like Lloyd, the 17-year-old was also arrested in Ontario.

“We had law enforcement across the country looking for these suspects, I said we would not stop until we found them,” he said. “A child was retiring for the night after an evening with family and friends. And now he’s gone because of these cowards.”

Hunter was shot and killed inside his home in the town of Woodford back on May 13.

An incident report released by the Orangeburg County County Sheriff's Office said the Hunter family had just come home from a family gathering on Friday night, and Winston was playing in the house when bullets tore through the home. A man in the home attempted to perform CPR on the child, but it was too late, according to the report.