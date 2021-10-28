US soldier back in SC to face charges in relatives' deaths

Within hours of the arrest orders being signed, the U.S. Army was notified and the soldier was arrested.

CHESTER, S.C. — A soldier in the U.S. Army is back in South Carolina from a post in Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

WCSC-TV reports Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says 24-year-old Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott was indicted last week on two counts of murder.

Dorsey said military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend. Chester County deputies were called to a home in Richburg on June 21, 2020, and found the bodies of 61-year-old Gene Rogers and 78-year-old Billie Rogers.