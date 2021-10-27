Two charged with murder in killing of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims of Columbia

Both will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the April 2020 murder.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims and have another in custody.

Both are being questioned, according to police. Officers say 24-year-old Travon Wilson was arrested without incident around 6 p.m. Wednesday about a mile from the scene of the crime, according to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

24-year-old Kwatez Carter, who is currently incarcerated, is also being questioned and will face charges.

Both will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling & criminal conspiracy.

Holbrook said they continue to believe the 7-year-old was not the intended target. When asked if authorities have any new ideas about a motive, Holbrook said they do but will not discuss any possible motives at this time.

The case is ongoing and active, and additional arrests are possible.

On April 29, 2020, someone shot into a home on Tarragon Drive, off of Farrow Road. Both Knowledge and his sister were shot.

Columbia police Chief Skip Holbrook said last year that they got a 911 call of a shooting at the location. When they got there, they found Sims with a gunshot wound to the upper body and his sister, who was 13 years old, with an injury to her arm. The victims were both taken to Prisma Health Richland.

Holbrook said it appeared one or two suspects fired about 12 rounds into the house. Investigators believe the bullets were fired from two different handguns. At the time of the incident, 9 people were inside the home: a grandmother, a mother, and 7 children.