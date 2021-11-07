Warrant leads to nearly $35,000 worth of cocaine, other drugs in Sumter County home

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said that his office had gotten complaints about "illegal drug activity" and that his investigators take those claims very seriously.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that concerns about drug activity in a Sumter County neighborhood led to an investigation that paid off earlier last week.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said it had arrested a 41-year-old man after a search of his home. The sheriff's office announced late Saturday that it had arrested the Gene Drive resident on charges related to multiple drugs found in the home.

Among those drugs was roughly $31,300 worth of cocaine, according to investigators. That's 313 grams or roughly two-thirds of a pound. The search also uncovered 30 grams of crack cocaine worth about $3,000 and 80 grams of marijuana worth an estimated value of $800. He was also found with $10,675 in cash and a firearm in his vehicle.

For the drugs and gun, the suspect now faces charges of trafficking more than an ounce of cocaine, trafficking more than an ounce of crack cocaine, possession to distribute marijuana, manufacturing crack, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

He now sits in the Sumter County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said that his office had gotten complaints about "illegal drug activity" and that his investigators take those claims very seriously.