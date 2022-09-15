Lexington County deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing neighbor after visit

Authorities haven't released a possible motive but said the victim was visiting the alleged attacker's husband beforehand.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is in jail charged with attempted murder following a Monday night stabbing.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Doe Trail Court.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that 60-year-old Brenda Sue Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor after the person was at her home visiting her husband.

"Once the victim returned to their home, Jeffcoat walked over, stabbed them, and left," the sheriff said.

The victim was found inside the home with two stab wounds to the back, the sheriff's office said. Deputies detained Jeffcoat outside the home not long after the victim told them she was the attacker.

Authorities didn't reveal a possible motive for the stabbing or the exact condition of the victim but said that the person had undergone surgery on Monday night at an area hospital. The department said that the medical team involved believes the victim will survive.