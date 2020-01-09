Woman found beaten, unconscious at Kershaw County hotel

According to Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the woman was severely assaulted and has been transported to the ER.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is seeking information following an assault at the Travel Inn in Lugoff.

According the KCSO, a female was found at the Travel Inn in Lugoff by the staff on Tuesday. According to the report, she was severely assaulted and unconscious.

She is on the way to the ER by ambulance. SLED’s crime scene unit has been called to assist, according to law enforcement.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact KSCO at 803-425-1512 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Midlands CrimeStoppers.