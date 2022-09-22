Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says

The man was a military recruiter, the sheriff said. An NCIS agent was injured when gunfire was exchanged.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away, the sheriff said.

The initial shooting scene happened on Tullich Run in the Balmoral community sometime before 4 p.m.

The sheriff said the husband was a military recruit and NCIS investigators showed up at their home to talk to the woman about domestic violence claims.

The husband was not at the home when investigators initially arrived. They had stepped outside for a few minutes and that's when the husband came home, ran inside the house with a gun and shot and killed his wife as she carried their baby, the sheriff said.

The baby was still inside her arms when investigators found her. Fortunately, the baby was not hurt.

The sheriff said at some point during the incident, the man was holding another one of their children but that child was also not hurt.

After he shot his wife, the husband ran out of the house and that's when he encountered several NCIS agents. There was a shootout between the husband and the agents that led to at least one agent and the husband being injured, the sheriff said.

The injured agent was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The suspect was able to get into his vehicle and he headed towards northwest Harris County where Precinct 4 deputies were able to catch up with him.

At some point, the husband got out of his vehicle with his gun, according to Gonzalez. He exchanged gunfire with deputies and was ultimately shot and killed.

One neighbor who knew the husband said he is in disbelief this happened.

"I was like no way that can’t be. Maybe somebody else, but not him," said Andrew Ologban. "He seemed like a cool, relaxed chill guy.”

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and NCIS are investigating.

Below is the latest update from Sheriff Gonzalez:

Check back for updates.