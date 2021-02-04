Allen University, Richland Two partner to support student success, help retain talent in Columbia area

The partnership aims to create educational, arts, professional mentoring and more for Richland School District Two students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Allen University and Richland School District Two are partnering to support student success and help retain talent in the Columbia area after students obtain their undergraduate degrees.

The partnership aims to create educational, arts, professional mentoring and more for Richland School District Two students.

The partnership is expected to develop and deliver programs and activities in the forms of subject expert subject matter presenters, STEAM summer programs, volunteer mentors and readers, and broad-based collaboration on initiatives that serve the Midlands.

Specifically, Allen University has committed to:

Provide subject matter expert speakers and presenters for designated occasions and programs at high schools in Richland Two;

Provide "real science" summer laboratory experiences for selected high school students from Richland Two;

Provide "master class" summer sessions with performing musicians on the AU faculty for students in Richland Two;

Provide readers and leaders for enrichment and acceleration programs for schools across the District; and

Support other programs and initiatives in Richland Two that afford students opportunities to maximize their gifts and talents.

“The internal investments in these institutions far exceed anything that one can imagine," said Allen University President, Ernest McNealey. "I look forward to the imaginative discoveries that come from this partnership, as well as the value its impact will have on the Midlands.”