Education

School start dates for Midlands' schools

Public schools in the Midlands return over a three-week period for the 2023-24 school year. News19 is 'On Your Side' with your child's return to school date.
Credit: TEGNA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the school year is right around the corner for students in the Midlands.  News19 is on your side with the start dates of public school districts in the area.

Don't forget to check with your child's school to make sure he or she has everything they need before the first day of school -- and don't forget about getting your child the required vaccinations.

Monday, July 31st
Clarendon County

Tuesday, August 1st
Lexington 3

Wednesday, August 2nd
Fairfield County
Saluda County

Thursday, August 3rd
Kershaw County
Sumter County

Monday, August 7th
Lexington Two
Orangeburg County

Tuesday, August 8th
Lexington Four
Richland Two

Wednesday, August 9th
Lexington One
Newberry County

Monday, August 14th
Calhoun County
Lee County

Tuesday, August 15th
Lexington-Richland Five

Wednesday, August 16th
Richland One

