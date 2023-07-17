School start dates for Midlands' schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the school year is right around the corner for students in the Midlands. News19 is on your side with the start dates of public school districts in the area.
Don't forget to check with your child's school to make sure he or she has everything they need before the first day of school -- and don't forget about getting your child the required vaccinations.
Monday, July 31st
Clarendon County
Tuesday, August 1st
Lexington 3
Wednesday, August 2nd
Fairfield County
Saluda County
Thursday, August 3rd
Kershaw County
Sumter County
Monday, August 7th
Lexington Two
Orangeburg County
Tuesday, August 8th
Lexington Four
Richland Two
Wednesday, August 9th
Lexington One
Newberry County
Monday, August 14th
Calhoun County
Lee County
Tuesday, August 15th
Lexington-Richland Five
Wednesday, August 16th
Richland One