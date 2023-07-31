A few new state laws for South Carolina public schools

From guaranteed breaks to allowing sunscreen in schools, several new state laws make some changes in public schools.

MANNING, S.C. — A new school year means some new laws affecting South Carolina public schools.

Clarendon County School District welcomed students back to the classroom on Monday.

“Every first day is just as exciting as the year before,” said Principal Allison Goff.

Goff said this year’s focus is teaching and learning.

“We have moved several teachers to different subject areas, we have also grouped our students based on ability so that we can use small groups to focus on those students who may be struggling a little more and need a little extra help,” said Goff.

Sixth graders Makaylyn Chiam and Aubrey Degonova are considered the ‘Seniors of the school’.

“I’m a little bit nervous, me too, but I’m very very excited,” said Degenova. “You’re in a different grade level, you’re meeting new teachers and the work gets a little bit harder

It’s also the first school year that South Carolina elementary and special education teachers will have 30-minute uninterrupted breaks.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law in 2022, but districts had one year to implement it.

“That 30 minutes is for them to enjoy their lunch alone. We have pulled our extra people to watch our students in the cafeteria so our teachers are able to get 30 minutes of free time,” said Goff.

Other new laws include:

H4122: Adds Narcan to the list to the list of life-saving medications in schools

S256: Allows students to bring sunscreen to school

H3908: Provides six weeks of paid family leave for teachers

A proviso in the budget bans schools from using meal debt-shaming practices.

Goff said paid family leave will make a positive impact on education.