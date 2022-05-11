Richland Two school board member arrested, facing charges after deputies say there was argument

Lashonda McFadden turned herself in after a warrant was issued regarding an incident that occurred during an April 28 board meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Richland County School District Two board member has been arrested and charged after an incident that took place during a school board meeting on April 28.

Boardmember Lashonda McFadden turned herself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest for what deputies say was her part in an argument between her and another member. The report does not name the other person involved. McFadden is charged with threatening the life of a public employee, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department incident report.

The incident report states that during the meeting, McFadden wanted to make an announcement but wanted to wait until another board member entered the meeting. When all board members were present, McFadden stated she was "sick of" the other member and wanted to "beat her Mo.... F...... A.."

According to deputies, an exchange between McFadden and Holmes then escalated with McFadden using more profane language and threatening to meet Holmes outside and assault her there. Holmes told deputies McFadden was standing over her when she made three verbal threats.

McFadden has been a member of the board of trustees since November 2020.

This is not the first time a Richland Two board meeting has devolved into an argument.

On January 25, 2022, two members of the public attending a meeting were escorted from the premises after engaging in an argument with the wife of Superintendent Baron Davis.

On October 27, 2021, Holmes, board members Monica Scott and Lindsay Agostini, and a male audience member were involved in an argument after the man rose to repeat statements made by Holmes online calling him a racist.

On September 14, 2021, the board meeting was ended abruptly after three board members (including McFadden) walked out in protest because they believed they had not had enough time to review revisions to Davis' proposed new contract.